Rathbones Group PLC Sells 15,171 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. $TTEK

Rathbones Group PLC cut its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,171 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTEK. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,606,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Tetra Tech by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 1.5% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 235,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,981,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,142,000 after buying an additional 679,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Trading Down 4.5%

Tetra Tech stock opened at $33.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.56 and a 200 day moving average of $35.13. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $43.14.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.28 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 6.73%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Tetra Tech has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.330 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.460-1.560 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTEK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $43.00 price objective on Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 23rd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

Insider Transactions at Tetra Tech

In related news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 9,979 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $401,455.17. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 46,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,534.08. This trade represents a 17.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc is a leading provider of consulting and engineering services with a focus on water, environment, infrastructure, resource management and energy sectors. Headquartered in Pasadena, California, the company delivers end-to-end solutions that encompass planning, design, engineering, program management and construction management. Tetra Tech’s multidisciplinary teams integrate science, technology and advisory services to address complex challenges in areas such as water resources, environmental remediation, sustainable infrastructure and renewable energy.

The company’s core offerings include environmental assessments and cleanup, water treatment and reuse, coastal and marine engineering, climate resilience planning, and engineering design for transportation and built environments.

