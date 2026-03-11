Caldera (ERA) Price Reaches $0.14 on Top Exchanges

Caldera (ERA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. One Caldera token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000194 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Caldera has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. Caldera has a total market capitalization of $23.66 million and $3.78 million worth of Caldera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69,644.61 or 0.99939568 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Caldera Profile

Caldera was first traded on July 15th, 2025. Caldera’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 174,750,000 tokens. Caldera’s official website is www.caldera.xyz. The official message board for Caldera is www.caldera.xyz/blog. Caldera’s official Twitter account is @calderaxyz.

Caldera Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Caldera (ERA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. Caldera has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 148,500,000 in circulation. The last known price of Caldera is 0.13525132 USD and is down -4.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 149 active market(s) with $3,711,062.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.caldera.xyz.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caldera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caldera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Caldera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

