Brevis Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $3.22 Million (BREV)

Brevis (BREV) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. One Brevis token can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000185 BTC on major exchanges. Brevis has a total market cap of $3.22 million and approximately $23.07 million worth of Brevis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Brevis has traded 11% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Brevis Profile

Brevis was first traded on January 6th, 2026. Brevis’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,000,000 tokens. Brevis’ official Twitter account is @brevis_zk. The official website for Brevis is brevis.network. Brevis’ official message board is blog.brevis.network.

Buying and Selling Brevis

According to CryptoCompare, “Brevis (BREV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2026and operates on the Ethereum platform. Brevis has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 250,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Brevis is 0.12933237 USD and is down -5.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 213 active market(s) with $23,130,164.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brevis.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Brevis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Brevis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Brevis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

