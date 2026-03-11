Capital World Investors Buys 168,464 Shares of American Tower Corporation $AMT

Capital World Investors boosted its stake in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,208,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 168,464 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in American Tower were worth $809,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. YANKCOM Partnership boosted its holdings in American Tower by 2.9% in the second quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 1,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in American Tower by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 36.7% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

American Tower stock opened at $185.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $86.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $181.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.48. American Tower Corporation has a 1 year low of $166.88 and a 1 year high of $234.33.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.780-10.950 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be issued a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.16%.

In other news, COO Eugene M. Noel sold 41,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.05, for a total transaction of $7,872,979.45. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 29,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,653,551.60. This trade represents a 58.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on American Tower from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on American Tower from $217.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.35.

American Tower (NYSE: AMT) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company’s core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

