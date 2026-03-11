NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,228,277 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,112,826 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 6.7% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.21% of NVIDIA worth $9,371,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clarion Wealth Managment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clarion Wealth Managment Partners LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Brucke Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 12.1% in the third quarter. Brucke Financial Inc. now owns 35,064 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Business Bank lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.1% in the third quarter. Citizens Business Bank now owns 179,393 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,471,000 after acquiring an additional 8,676 shares during the last quarter. Headwater Capital Co Ltd purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth approximately $18,658,000. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 552,487 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $103,083,000 after acquiring an additional 6,403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.
NVIDIA Stock Performance
Shares of NVDA opened at $184.77 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $212.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.71, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.06.
NVIDIA Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.82%.
Insider Activity
In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 222,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total value of $40,087,825.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,621,453 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,157,187.01. This trade represents a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $4,856,900.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 846,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,794,775.84. This trade represents a 3.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,168,120 shares of company stock valued at $210,900,814 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have issued reports on NVDA. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their target price on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Melius Research upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.64.
Key NVIDIA News
Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Nvidia struck a multi?year strategic partnership and made a significant investment in Mira Murati’s Thinking Machines Lab, which has agreed to deploy at least one gigawatt of Nvidia’s next?gen processors — a direct multi?year demand commitment for Nvidia hardware. AI startup Thinking Machines clinches capital and a major chip supply deal from Nvidia — Reuters
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts expect Nvidia to unveil a broader suite of specialized AI chips and networking tech at its GTC developer conference next week — an event that could drive near?term buying if new systems and networking solutions meet investor expectations. Nvidia set to spotlight next wave of AI infrastructure at GTC — Proactive Investors
- Positive Sentiment: Reports that Nvidia is developing an open?source AI agent platform (reported as ‘NemoClaw’/agent tools) signal a strategic push into higher?level software/platforms that could expand TAM and deepen vendor lock?in for its chips. Nvidia plans open?source AI agent platform ‘NemoClaw’ for enterprises — CNBC
- Positive Sentiment: Visibility into strong customer demand: OpenAI’s CEO publicly thanked Jensen Huang for accelerating Nvidia capacity at AWS, underscoring Nvidia’s central role supplying compute for leading AI customers. Sam Altman Thanks Jensen Huang As Nvidia Ramps AI Capacity — Yahoo Finance
- Neutral Sentiment: Nvidia adopted a new variable compensation plan for FY2027 setting a $4M target cash bonus for CEO Jensen Huang — a governance/compensation update that may draw attention but is unlikely to move fundamentals. NVIDIA Adopts New Variable Compensation Plan for Fiscal 2027 — InsiderMonkey (Reuters)
- Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street coverage remains active (upgrades and fresh price targets), supporting liquidity and interest; these analyst actions can sustain momentum but also amplify volatility around earnings and GTC. Wall Street sets Nvidia stock price target for next 12 months — Finbold
- Negative Sentiment: Macro and downside risks persist: geopolitical tensions (supply?chain fears tied to Middle East conflict) and high valuation have prompted some bearish technical/price forecasts — including one analyst projecting a deep pullback if key supports fail. These risks can amplify short?term volatility around macro headlines. Nvidia to crash to $115 on this date, expert predicts — Finbold
About NVIDIA
NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.
The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.
