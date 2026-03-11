NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,228,277 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,112,826 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 6.7% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.21% of NVIDIA worth $9,371,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clarion Wealth Managment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clarion Wealth Managment Partners LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Brucke Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 12.1% in the third quarter. Brucke Financial Inc. now owns 35,064 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Business Bank lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.1% in the third quarter. Citizens Business Bank now owns 179,393 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,471,000 after acquiring an additional 8,676 shares during the last quarter. Headwater Capital Co Ltd purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth approximately $18,658,000. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 552,487 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $103,083,000 after acquiring an additional 6,403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $184.77 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $212.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.71, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.06.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. The firm had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.82%.

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 222,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total value of $40,087,825.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,621,453 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,157,187.01. This trade represents a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $4,856,900.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 846,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,794,775.84. This trade represents a 3.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,168,120 shares of company stock valued at $210,900,814 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on NVDA. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their target price on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Melius Research upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.64.

Key NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Featured Stories

