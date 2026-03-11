Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN is Intech Investment Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,064,573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 436,252 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.1% of Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $233,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cumberland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.6% during the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 55,020 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the third quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 10,303 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 158.7% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 47,501 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,430,000 after purchasing an additional 29,140 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.4%

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $214.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $224.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.06. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $161.38 and a one year high of $258.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $213.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.02 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.43, for a total value of $2,187,624.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares in the company, valued at $8,461,661.70. This trade represents a 20.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.25, for a total transaction of $204,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 521,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,487,984.25. This trade represents a 0.19% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,686 shares of company stock valued at $14,688,739. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Oppenheimer set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. New Street Research reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $350.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (down from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $320.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (down from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.93.

Key Amazon.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

