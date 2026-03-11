Hurley Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Hurley Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,339 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 1.2% of Hurley Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Hurley Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in Apple by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 97,177 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,808 shares during the period. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 110.9% in the third quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% during the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its position in Apple by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 260 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of AAPL opened at $260.83 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.21 and a twelve month high of $288.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $263.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.18.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $143.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 billion. Apple had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 159.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 13.15%.

Apple News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Apple from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.58.

Get Our Latest Report on Apple

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.