Vestcor Inc Sells 21,435 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF $EFAV

Vestcor Inc lessened its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,435 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF worth $3,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFAV. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 809.4% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:EFAV opened at $91.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.09. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $72.42 and a one year high of $95.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure. EFAV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

