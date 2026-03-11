Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation $ON

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,426,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279,988 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.85% of ON Semiconductor worth $168,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ON. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 72.8% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 68.7% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rexford Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Benchmark downgraded ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. B. Riley Financial upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.19.

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $59.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $73.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.43 and a 200-day moving average of $55.26.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 2.02%.The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. ON Semiconductor has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.560-0.660 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 32.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 / recent results beat on EPS: ON reported $0.64 EPS vs. street ~$0.62, showing some operational resilience and giving investors a tangible beat to anchor sentiment. Analysts focus will be on whether margin recovery continues into the next quarters.

Insider Transactions at ON Semiconductor

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total transaction of $1,460,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,015,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,159,842.20. The trade was a 1.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Trent Thad sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.22, for a total transaction of $4,273,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 339,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,176,341.20. This trade represents a 15.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ON Semiconductor, which operates under the onsemi brand, is a global supplier of semiconductor components and related solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio that includes power and analog devices, discrete components, sensors and custom mixed-signal products. Its offerings are used to manage, convert and sense electrical power and signals across a wide range of electronic systems.

ON Semiconductor serves customers in key end markets such as automotive, industrial, cloud power and communications, as well as consumer and computing applications.

