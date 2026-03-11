Capital Research Global Investors Invests $512.19 Million in Spotify Technology $SPOT

Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 733,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,190,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the second quarter worth about $312,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 50.5% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Spotify Technology by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 27.9% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 1,098.2% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,342,000 after acquiring an additional 11,158 shares during the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

SPOT stock opened at $530.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.66. Spotify Technology has a 52-week low of $405.00 and a 52-week high of $785.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $506.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $598.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $2.00. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 31.35% and a net margin of 13.16%.Spotify Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPOT. Pivotal Research lowered Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $875.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $830.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $750.00 to $710.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $830.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $487.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $703.87.

Spotify Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Spotify Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong recent fundamentals: SPOT reported a big EPS beat in its latest quarter and revenue growth, supporting a higher long?term valuation case and giving bulls ammunition. Earnings/Performance Summary

Strong recent fundamentals: SPOT reported a big EPS beat in its latest quarter and revenue growth, supporting a higher long?term valuation case and giving bulls ammunition. Positive Sentiment: New and expanding institutional interest: some long?term managers (e.g., Polen Capital, D.E. Shaw additions cited in filings) have added positions, signaling conviction in podcasts/audiobooks and ad monetization upside. Polen Capital / Institutional Activity

New and expanding institutional interest: some long?term managers (e.g., Polen Capital, D.E. Shaw additions cited in filings) have added positions, signaling conviction in podcasts/audiobooks and ad monetization upside. Neutral Sentiment: Short?term service disruption resolved: users reported outages across multiple platforms including Spotify, but the company’s app and website were reported as “much better now,” suggesting limited lasting user?impact if recovery holds. Outage Recovery

Short?term service disruption resolved: users reported outages across multiple platforms including Spotify, but the company’s app and website were reported as “much better now,” suggesting limited lasting user?impact if recovery holds. Neutral Sentiment: Momentum and valuation check: analysis pieces highlight that SPOT has seen large recent share swings (notably a strong 1?month gain) and renewed attention on valuation metrics — useful context but not an immediate catalyst. Valuation Analysis

Momentum and valuation check: analysis pieces highlight that SPOT has seen large recent share swings (notably a strong 1?month gain) and renewed attention on valuation metrics — useful context but not an immediate catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Platform dynamics: research on music discovery (TikTok vs Spotify) underscores changing consumption patterns—important for long?term content strategy but incremental versus near?term earnings catalysts. Consumption Trends

Platform dynamics: research on music discovery (TikTok vs Spotify) underscores changing consumption patterns—important for long?term content strategy but incremental versus near?term earnings catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrades and reduced sentiment: Wolfe Research, Pivotal and others have trimmed ratings/targets citing valuation and execution risk after price hikes; this has prompted near?term profit taking. Analyst Downgrades

Analyst downgrades and reduced sentiment: Wolfe Research, Pivotal and others have trimmed ratings/targets citing valuation and execution risk after price hikes; this has prompted near?term profit taking. Negative Sentiment: Lowered estimates from brokers: Erste Group and others have trimmed earnings forecasts, adding pressure to the stock’s near?term outlook as investors reassess growth vs. valuation. Broker Estimate Cuts

Lowered estimates from brokers: Erste Group and others have trimmed earnings forecasts, adding pressure to the stock’s near?term outlook as investors reassess growth vs. valuation. Negative Sentiment: Broader risk?off market backdrop: higher macro risk and rotation away from long?duration growth names have amplified selling pressure on high?multiple stocks like SPOT. Investor Rotation / Mixed Institutional Activity

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology is a digital audio streaming company best known for its on-demand music service and a growing portfolio of spoken-word content. Founded in Sweden in 2006 by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon and launched commercially in 2008, the company offers a cross-platform app that enables users to discover, stream and organize music, podcasts and other audio. Its primary consumer products include a free, ad-supported tier and a paid Spotify Premium subscription that provides ad-free listening, offline playback and higher-quality audio streams.

Further Reading

