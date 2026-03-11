Capital Research Global Investors Invests $512.19 Million in Spotify Technology $SPOT

Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 733,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,190,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the second quarter worth about $312,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 50.5% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Spotify Technology by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 27.9% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 1,098.2% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,342,000 after acquiring an additional 11,158 shares during the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Spotify Technology Stock Performance
SPOT stock opened at $530.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.66. Spotify Technology has a 52-week low of $405.00 and a 52-week high of $785.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $506.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $598.51.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPOT. Pivotal Research lowered Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $875.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $830.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $750.00 to $710.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $830.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $487.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $703.87.
Spotify Technology News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Spotify Technology this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Strong recent fundamentals: SPOT reported a big EPS beat in its latest quarter and revenue growth, supporting a higher long?term valuation case and giving bulls ammunition. Earnings/Performance Summary
- Positive Sentiment: New and expanding institutional interest: some long?term managers (e.g., Polen Capital, D.E. Shaw additions cited in filings) have added positions, signaling conviction in podcasts/audiobooks and ad monetization upside. Polen Capital / Institutional Activity
- Neutral Sentiment: Short?term service disruption resolved: users reported outages across multiple platforms including Spotify, but the company’s app and website were reported as “much better now,” suggesting limited lasting user?impact if recovery holds. Outage Recovery
- Neutral Sentiment: Momentum and valuation check: analysis pieces highlight that SPOT has seen large recent share swings (notably a strong 1?month gain) and renewed attention on valuation metrics — useful context but not an immediate catalyst. Valuation Analysis
- Neutral Sentiment: Platform dynamics: research on music discovery (TikTok vs Spotify) underscores changing consumption patterns—important for long?term content strategy but incremental versus near?term earnings catalysts. Consumption Trends
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrades and reduced sentiment: Wolfe Research, Pivotal and others have trimmed ratings/targets citing valuation and execution risk after price hikes; this has prompted near?term profit taking. Analyst Downgrades
- Negative Sentiment: Lowered estimates from brokers: Erste Group and others have trimmed earnings forecasts, adding pressure to the stock’s near?term outlook as investors reassess growth vs. valuation. Broker Estimate Cuts
- Negative Sentiment: Broader risk?off market backdrop: higher macro risk and rotation away from long?duration growth names have amplified selling pressure on high?multiple stocks like SPOT. Investor Rotation / Mixed Institutional Activity
Spotify Technology Company Profile
Spotify Technology is a digital audio streaming company best known for its on-demand music service and a growing portfolio of spoken-word content. Founded in Sweden in 2006 by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon and launched commercially in 2008, the company offers a cross-platform app that enables users to discover, stream and organize music, podcasts and other audio. Its primary consumer products include a free, ad-supported tier and a paid Spotify Premium subscription that provides ad-free listening, offline playback and higher-quality audio streams.
