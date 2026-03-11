CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP Shares Bought by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,993,854 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,062,452 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in CoStar Group were worth $421,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 1,950.5% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 128,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,804,000 after buying an additional 121,807 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 171,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,459,000 after acquiring an additional 21,225 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 51.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 225,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,009,000 after purchasing an additional 76,720 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 21.0% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 302,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,510,000 after purchasing an additional 52,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 641.8% in the third quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 23,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 20,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Bank of America set a $74.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $73.00 target price on CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.35.

CoStar Group Stock Down 4.3%

CSGP stock opened at $46.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4,637.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.16 and a 12 month high of $97.43.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $900.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. CoStar Group has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.160-0.190 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at CoStar Group

In other news, Director Louise S. Sams bought 1,000 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.36 per share, with a total value of $48,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 20,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,979.24. This trade represents a 5.15% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc is a provider of information, analytics and online marketplaces for the commercial real estate industry. The company gathers property-level data, builds market analytics and supplies research tools used by brokers, owners, lenders, investors and other real estate professionals to evaluate markets, track inventory and manage listings. CoStar’s offerings are delivered primarily through subscription-based platforms that combine proprietary databases, mapping and workflow applications to support decision-making across the property life cycle.

In addition to its core CoStar research service, the company operates prominent online listing and marketing platforms that connect buyers, sellers, tenants and brokers.

