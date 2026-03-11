ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.56 and last traded at $38.06, with a volume of 13664093 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.58.

More ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil News

Here are the key news stories impacting ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil this week:

Get ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil alerts:

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.37 and a 200 day moving average of $22.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Luminist Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 15.5% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Connective Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the third quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the third quarter worth about $191,000.

(Get Free Report)

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.