SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND) Short Interest Update

SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 436,556 shares, a decline of 60.7% from the February 12th total of 1,110,373 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 405,067 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 405,067 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 15,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EBND opened at $21.24 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $21.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.40.

SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.0909 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index includes government bonds issued by countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated B3/B-/B- or higher using the middle rating of Moody’s Investor Service, Inc, Standard & Poor’s, Inc and Fitch Inc SSgA Funds Management, Inc serves as the investment adviser to the Fund.

