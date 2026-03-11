Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CZBT) Short Interest Down 59.7% in February

Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CZBT – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 128 shares, a decrease of 59.7% from the February 12th total of 318 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,101 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,101 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Citizens Bancorp of Virginia Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CZBT opened at $37.47 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.37. Citizens Bancorp of Virginia has a 52 week low of $25.88 and a 52 week high of $37.47.
Citizens Bancorp of Virginia Company Profile
