Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CZBT) Short Interest Down 59.7% in February

Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CZBT – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 128 shares, a decrease of 59.7% from the February 12th total of 318 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,101 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,101 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CZBT opened at $37.47 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.37. Citizens Bancorp of Virginia has a 52 week low of $25.88 and a 52 week high of $37.47.

Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts checking and savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as provides credit cards. The company also provides commercial loans, such as commercial real estate mortgages and construction loans, small business working capital loans and lines of credit, SBA guaranteed loans, and investment property loans.

