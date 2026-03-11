iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP) Short Interest Down 60.2% in February

iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 64,429 shares, a decrease of 60.2% from the February 12th total of 161,773 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 44,359 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 44,359 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,673,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN during the fourth quarter worth $2,254,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 6.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 209,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,433,000 after purchasing an additional 13,426 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 2,551.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 8,675 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its stake in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 25,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 7,815 shares during the period.

iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN Stock Performance

iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN stock opened at $46.10 on Wednesday. iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN has a fifty-two week low of $31.48 and a fifty-two week high of $48.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.01.

About iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN

The iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (DJP) is an exchange-traded note that is based on the Bloomberg Commodity index. The fund tracks a broad basket of commodity contracts with varying roll schedules. Contract maturity can range from one to five months. DJP was launched on Jun 6, 2006 and is issued by iPath.

