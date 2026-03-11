Xtract Resources (LON:XTR) Shares Down 15.8% – Here’s Why

Xtract Resources Plc (LON:XTR – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 15.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1 and last traded at GBX 1.01. Approximately 5,751,924 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 10,270,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.20.

Xtract Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £10.28 million, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.95 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.81.

Xtract Resources Company Profile

Xtract Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource, development, and mining company. It explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Manica gold project located in the Odzi-Mutare-Manica Greenstone belt in Mozambique; the Bushranger copper-gold project that comprises four exploration licenses totaling 501km2 and located in eastern central New South Wales, Australia; the Eureka copper-gold project comprising 345 hectares located in west of the Zambian Copperbelt district; and the Kalengwa copper project located in the North-western province of Zambia.

Featured Stories

