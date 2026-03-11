Short Interest in Madison Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MAGG) Decreases By 60.4%

Madison Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MAGG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 22,869 shares, a decrease of 60.4% from the February 12th total of 57,815 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,745 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,745 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Madison Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of MAGG opened at $20.56 on Wednesday. Madison Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.96 and a 1 year high of $20.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.59.

Madison Aggregate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0446 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 25th.

Institutional Trading of Madison Aggregate Bond ETF

Madison Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Aggregate Bond ETF by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 262,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after purchasing an additional 48,369 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $480,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Madison Aggregate Bond ETF by 512.7% in the second quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 99,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 83,416 shares during the last quarter.

The Madison Aggregate Bond ETF (MAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks to generate superior long-term risk adjusted performance through investments in US investment-grade bonds. The fund maintains an intermediate average portfolio duration but may include securities of any maturity. MAGG was launched on Aug 29, 2023 and is issued by Madison.

