Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Takes $1.17 Million Position in Niagen Bioscience, Inc. $NAGE

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Niagen Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAGE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 125,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.16% of Niagen Bioscience as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NAGE. Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Niagen Bioscience in the third quarter valued at about $233,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Niagen Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at about $733,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Niagen Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,773,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Niagen Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,536,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Niagen Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 15.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NAGE opened at $5.22 on Wednesday. Niagen Bioscience, Inc. has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $14.69. The firm has a market cap of $418.02 million, a P/E ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.69 and its 200-day moving average is $7.04.

NAGE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Niagen Bioscience in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Niagen Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Niagen Bioscience from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Niagen Bioscience currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Niagen Bioscience, Inc is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Ingredients, and Analytical Reference Standards and Services.

