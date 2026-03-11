Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Repsol SA (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.52 and last traded at $24.2060, with a volume of 56875 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.41.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on REPYY shares. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Repsol from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. DZ Bank raised shares of Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Repsol presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.19.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The energy company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14 billion. Repsol had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 10.55%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Repsol SA will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repsol is a Spanish integrated energy company engaged across the full oil and gas value chain and increasingly in low?carbon energy businesses. Its core activities include upstream exploration and production of oil and natural gas, midstream operations such as liquefied natural gas (LNG) trading and logistics, and downstream refining, petrochemicals, and fuel marketing. The company also supplies lubricants, specialty chemicals and related industrial products, and operates a widespread network of retail fuel stations and convenience services.

Founded in 1987, Repsol has grown from a national refiner into a global energy player through international exploration, production projects and commercial expansion.

