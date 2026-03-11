Bridgepoint Group (LON:BPT) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Bridgepoint Group plc (LON:BPT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 223.20 and last traded at GBX 224.60, with a volume of 7040094 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 235.20.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bridgepoint Group from GBX 395 to GBX 415 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 385.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 294.67, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 6.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 268.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 289.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.43.

Bridgepoint Group plc is a private equity and private credit firm specializing in middle market, small mid cap, small cap, growth capital, buyouts investments, syndicate debt, infrastructure, direct lending and credit opportunities in private credit investments. It prefers to invest in advanced industrials, automation, agricultural sciences, energy transition enablers, business services, financial services, professional services, testing inspection and certification, information services, consumer, digital brands, video games, wellbeing products, health care, pharma and MedTech outsourced services, pharma products, and MedTech Products sectors.

