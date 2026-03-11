DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND) Short Interest Update

DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 19,363 shares, a decline of 61.1% from the February 12th total of 49,836 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,082 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,082 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $20,302,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 86.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 649,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,216,000 after buying an additional 300,484 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $13,981,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 290.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 394,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,260,000 after buying an additional 293,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 23.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,368,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,692,000 after buying an additional 262,597 shares in the last quarter.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of DBND opened at $46.27 on Wednesday. DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $44.92 and a twelve month high of $47.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.51.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1662 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

The DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (DBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, fixed income fund comprised of securities from corporate and government issuers, with various credit ratings, and a dollar-weighted average effective portfolio duration of two to eight years. DBND was launched on Mar 31, 2022 and is managed by DoubleLine.

