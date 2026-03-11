Antal Rohit Desai Buys 98,699 Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Stock

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) Director Antal Rohit Desai bought 98,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.55 per share, for a total transaction of $2,423,060.45. Following the acquisition, the director owned 426,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,464,732.10. This represents a 30.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Antal Rohit Desai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 6th, Antal Rohit Desai purchased 160,317 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.59 per share, with a total value of $3,781,878.03.

On Thursday, March 5th, Antal Rohit Desai purchased 167,246 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.58 per share, for a total transaction of $4,278,152.68.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Stock Down 4.3%

PRCT opened at $24.17 on Wednesday. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation has a one year low of $19.35 and a one year high of $66.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 6.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.96 and its 200-day moving average is $32.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 1.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PROCEPT BioRobotics ( NASDAQ:PRCT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $76.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.70 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 31.02% and a negative return on equity of 25.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRCT. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $50.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Friday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Bank of America cut PROCEPT BioRobotics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $51.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRCT. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 436.3% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Vega Investment Solutions grew its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vega Investment Solutions now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 175.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Key PROCEPT BioRobotics News

Here are the key news stories impacting PROCEPT BioRobotics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Director Antal Rohit Desai completed large open?market purchases (roughly $10M+ of stock across March 5–9), increasing his stake markedly — a strong insider vote of confidence that can support the share price. Read More.

Director Antal Rohit Desai completed large open?market purchases (roughly $10M+ of stock across March 5–9), increasing his stake markedly — a strong insider vote of confidence that can support the share price. Read More.

Research coverage was started at Robert W. Baird (coverage can increase visibility and trading interest); that may help liquidity and analyst engagement. Read More.

Research coverage was started at Robert W. Baird (coverage can increase visibility and trading interest); that may help liquidity and analyst engagement. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Two senior executives (EVPs Kevin Waters and Alaleh Nouri) sold modest stakes (~6.7k and ~6.9k shares on March 6); small insider sales can be personal liquidity and are smaller in scale than the director’s purchases. Read More.

Two senior executives (EVPs Kevin Waters and Alaleh Nouri) sold modest stakes (~6.7k and ~6.9k shares on March 6); small insider sales can be personal liquidity and are smaller in scale than the director's purchases. Read More.

Multiple law firms (Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter, Pomerantz, Frank R. Cruz, Levi & Korsinsky and others) have announced securities?fraud investigations into PRCT, citing prior guidance/comments on revenue and handpiece pricing — this raises litigation risk, potential disclosures or restatements, and near?term downward pressure on sentiment. Read More.

Multiple law firms (Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter, Pomerantz, Frank R. Cruz, Levi & Korsinsky and others) have announced securities?fraud investigations into PRCT, citing prior guidance/comments on revenue and handpiece pricing — this raises litigation risk, potential disclosures or restatements, and near?term downward pressure on sentiment. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Recent quarterly results (Feb. 25) missed consensus: EPS and revenue came in below expectations — a key fundamental headwind that likely prompted analyst target downgrades and is feeding the ongoing scrutiny. Read More.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics

PROCEPT BioRobotics, Inc is a medical device company specializing in the development and commercialization of robotic systems for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). The company’s technology leverages precision robotics and real-time imaging to perform minimally invasive procedures, aiming to reduce patient recovery time and improve clinical outcomes compared to traditional surgical approaches.

The company’s flagship product, the AquaBeam Robotic System, uses a high-velocity waterjet to selectively remove prostate tissue while preserving surrounding healthy structures.

Further Reading

