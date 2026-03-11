Korea Investment CORP Buys 17,000 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST

Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 143,612 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $21,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in Ross Stores by 162.6% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 239 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 152.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 257 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group set a $208.00 price target on Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Ross Stores from $214.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price objective on Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.29.

Key Stories Impacting Ross Stores

Here are the key news stories impacting Ross Stores this week:

Ross Stores Stock Performance

ROST stock opened at $212.93 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $194.59 and its 200-day moving average is $173.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $68.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.97. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.36 and a twelve month high of $216.80.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 9.43%.The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.51%.

About Ross Stores

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc (NASDAQ: ROST) is an American off?price retailer headquartered in Dublin, California, that operates the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS store formats. The company sells a broad assortment of apparel, footwear, home fashions, accessories and other soft goods, positioning itself as a value-oriented destination for brand?name and fashion merchandise at reduced prices.

Ross’s business model centers on opportunistic buying of excess inventory, closeouts, cancelled orders and overstocks from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.