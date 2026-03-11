Head to Head Review: SUNation Energy (NASDAQ:SUNE) vs. Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE)

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Free Report) and SUNation Energy (NASDAQ:SUNE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) has a beta of -0.46, indicating that its share price is 146% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SUNation Energy has a beta of 3.28, indicating that its share price is 228% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.2% of SUNation Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of SUNation Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) N/A -46.74% -34.83% SUNation Energy -33.82% -120.96% -44.19%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) and SUNation Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) and SUNation Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) $170,000.00 196.21 -$2.08 million ($0.60) -10.02 SUNation Energy $56.86 million 0.07 -$15.85 million ($109.97) -0.01

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SUNation Energy. Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SUNation Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) and SUNation Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) 1 0 0 0 1.00 SUNation Energy 1 0 0 0 1.00

Summary

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) beats SUNation Energy on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ), a wave energy company, engages in the development of a wave energy conversion (WEC) technology that converts ocean and sea waves into clean electricity. The company also holds various agreements comprising power purchase agreements, concession agreements, and other agreements worldwide with pipeline of projects with approximately 404.7 megawatts. It has operations in the United States, Sweden, Israel, the British Overseas Territory of Gibraltar, Greece, Portugal, China, Australia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as EWPG Holding AB (publ) and changed its name to Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) in June 2021. Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About SUNation Energy

SUNation Energy Inc. is focused on local and regional solar, storage and energy services companies. Its portfolio of brands provides homeowners and businesses of all sizes with an end-to-end product offering spanning solar, battery storage and grid services. SUNation Energy Inc., formerly known as Pineapple Energy, is based in RONKONKOMA, N.Y.

