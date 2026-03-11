Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group downgraded Renault from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Renault in a research report on Sunday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Renault to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank lowered Renault from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Renault in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th.

Renault Stock Performance

About Renault

OTCMKTS RNLSY opened at $6.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.89. Renault has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $11.20.

Renault SA is a French multinational automobile manufacturer founded in 1899 by Louis, Marcel and Fernand Renault. Headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France, the company designs, produces and distributes a wide range of passenger cars, light commercial vehicles and electric vehicles under the Renault, Dacia and Alpine brands. Renault also develops powertrains, including combustion engines and electric motors, and provides related services such as financing, leasing and fleet management.

Throughout its history, Renault has been at the forefront of automotive innovation, introducing mass-produced vehicles in the early 20th century and pioneering mass-market electric cars in the 2010s.

