Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Short Interest Update

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 21,249 shares, a drop of 64.6% from the February 12th total of 60,053 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,509 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 106,509 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFC. Smith Asset Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 73,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,801,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 120,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 133,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248 shares during the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of FFC stock opened at $15.74 on Wednesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $17.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.60 and its 200-day moving average is $16.61.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.7%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:FFC) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide investors with high current income as its primary investment objective. Launched in 1995, the fund pursues this goal by investing primarily in preferred securities, including U.S. and non-U.S. preferred stocks, trust preferred securities, and certain convertible and hybrid instruments. The fund’s diversified portfolio typically spans corporate, financial and utility sectors, with a focus on instruments that offer attractive dividend yields.

In constructing its portfolio, FFC may employ leverage to enhance income generation and diversify across credit qualities and maturities.

