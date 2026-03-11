Swiss National Bank Decreases Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 562,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.29% of American Water Works worth $78,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AWK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in American Water Works by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,227,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,650,543,000 after purchasing an additional 597,916 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,430,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,590,147,000 after buying an additional 286,053 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,949,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $685,662,000 after acquiring an additional 103,595 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,926,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $559,951,000 after purchasing an additional 179,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in American Water Works by 16.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,442,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $478,817,000 after purchasing an additional 494,868 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AWK opened at $132.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.75 and a 200-day moving average of $133.67. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.28 and a 52 week high of $155.50. The company has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.46.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.04). American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 21.61%.The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. American Water Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.020-6.120 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AWK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $142.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Bank of America raised American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $117.00 to $139.00 in a report on Monday, January 12th. UBS Group set a $149.00 target price on American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.89.

American Water Works Company, Inc (NYSE: AWK) is a publicly traded utility company that provides water and wastewater services in the United States. Its core business is the operation, management and maintenance of regulated water and wastewater systems that deliver potable water, collect and treat wastewater, and provide related customer services to residential, commercial and industrial customers as well as municipalities. The company’s operations include water treatment and distribution, wastewater collection and treatment, meter reading and billing, emergency repairs, and long-term infrastructure planning and capital project execution.

In addition to its regulated utility operations, American Water offers complementary nonregulated services and solutions that support system reliability and customer needs.

