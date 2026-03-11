Allegion PLC (ALLE) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 13th

Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a 7.8% increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

Allegion has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Allegion has a dividend payout ratio of 26.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Allegion to earn $7.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.6%.

Allegion Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $147.56 on Wednesday. Allegion has a 1 year low of $116.57 and a 1 year high of $183.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.07). Allegion had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Allegion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.700-8.900 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Allegion will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allegion news, Director Steven Mizell sold 1,000 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total transaction of $161,510.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,915 shares in the company, valued at $793,821.65. The trade was a 16.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,523,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion during the second quarter worth $112,433,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 191.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 624,297 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $99,401,000 after buying an additional 410,346 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allegion by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,573,193 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $369,514,000 after buying an additional 339,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Allegion by 163.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 529,243 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $84,266,000 after acquiring an additional 328,701 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allegion

Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE) is a global provider of security products and solutions focused on ensuring the safety and security of people and property. The company was formed in December 2013 through a corporate spin-off from Ingersoll Rand and is head­quartered in Dublin, Ireland. Allegion’s core mission is to deliver innovative mechanical and electronic access control systems for a wide range of end markets, including commercial buildings, residential properties, institutional facilities, and industrial sites.

The company’s product portfolio spans mechanical locksets, door closers, exit devices, key systems and cylinders, as well as a growing suite of electronic and smart access control offerings.

