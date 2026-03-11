uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Upgraded at Mizuho

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $35.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $12.00. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 91.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on QURE. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of uniQure in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of uniQure from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of uniQure from $37.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of uniQure in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.25.

Get uniQure alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on QURE

uniQure Price Performance

Shares of uniQure stock opened at $18.26 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.66. uniQure has a twelve month low of $7.76 and a twelve month high of $71.50. The company has a current ratio of 10.43, a quick ratio of 10.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 0.73.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $5.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 million. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 174.03% and a negative net margin of 1,236.00%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that uniQure will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at uniQure

In related news, Director Robert Gut sold 25,613 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total transaction of $630,592.06. Following the sale, the director owned 32,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,260.04. The trade was a 44.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack Kaye sold 6,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $174,319.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 20,439 shares in the company, valued at $557,575.92. This represents a 23.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,399 shares of company stock worth $1,527,645. 4.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flax Pond Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of uniQure in the fourth quarter worth about $3,506,000. Seven Fleet Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in uniQure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in uniQure by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520 shares during the last quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. raised its position in shares of uniQure by 386.3% in the 4th quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. now owns 27,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 22,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of uniQure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

uniQure News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting uniQure this week:

About uniQure

(Get Free Report)

uniQure N.V. is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of gene therapies for patients with severe medical needs. Using its proprietary adeno?associated viral (AAV) vector platform, the company designs single?dose treatments aimed at addressing the underlying genetic causes of disease rather than solely managing symptoms. Its most advanced program, Hemgenix® (etranacogene dezaparvovec), received regulatory approval in the United States and Europe for adult patients with hemophilia B, marking one of the first gene therapies for a bleeding disorder to reach the market.

Beyond hemophilia B, uniQure’s pipeline includes preclinical and clinical-stage candidates targeting rare and debilitating conditions such as aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylase (AADC) deficiency, Huntington’s disease, and Parkinson’s disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.