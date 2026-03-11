Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW Shares Sold by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc lessened its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,931 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,119 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Waterloo Capital L.P. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 3,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% during the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 250 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $272.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.76.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $251.05 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $206.38 and a one year high of $293.06. The company has a market capitalization of $140.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $268.49 and a 200-day moving average of $254.47.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 61.40% and a net margin of 7.71%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.17, for a total value of $4,701,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 231,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,341,500.31. This trade represents a 7.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe’s also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

