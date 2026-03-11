lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Cut to $184.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $200.00 to $184.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.56% from the company’s current price.

LULU has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of lululemon athletica in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, thirty have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.22.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $166.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $187.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.16. The company has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.00. lululemon athletica has a 12 month low of $159.25 and a 12 month high of $348.50.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 15.72%.lululemon athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.920-13.020 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.660-4.760 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that lululemon athletica will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 13,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $2,756,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 5,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,872. This represents a 71.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PeakShares LLC purchased a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in lululemon athletica by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,267 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after acquiring an additional 9,518 shares during the period. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management acquired a new position in lululemon athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new stake in lululemon athletica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in lululemon athletica by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 10,323 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About lululemon athletica

lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company’s product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.

Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.

