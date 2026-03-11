Capital One Financial Corporation $COF Stock Holdings Raised by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc grew its stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 24.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 86.9% in the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 2nd. HSBC lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $234.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.70.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Lia Dean sold 3,284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.68, for a total transaction of $734,565.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 70,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,693,836.16. This represents a 4.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Neal Blinde sold 38,135 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total value of $7,265,098.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 33,551 shares in the company, valued at $6,391,801.01. This represents a 53.20% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 67,933 shares of company stock valued at $14,363,897 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

NYSE:COF opened at $184.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $115.01 billion, a PE ratio of 62.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.14. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $143.22 and a 12 month high of $259.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $219.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.28). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 19th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 108.11%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company’s core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.