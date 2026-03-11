Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. $LYV Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,993 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $22,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 14.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 158,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,827,000 after purchasing an additional 20,443 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $788,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 58.3% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LYV shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.65.

LYV opened at $165.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -689.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.33. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.88 and a 1-year high of $175.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.06). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 48.11%. The company had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment is a global live entertainment company that promotes, operates and sells tickets for live events. The company’s core activities include concert promotion and production, venue operations and management, ticketing services through its Ticketmaster platform, artist management and development, and sponsorship and advertising services tied to live events. These integrated businesses are designed to connect artists, fans and commercial partners across the live event ecosystem.

The company in its current form was created following the 2010 merger of Live Nation and Ticketmaster, combining a promoter and venue operator with one of the industry’s largest ticketing platforms.

