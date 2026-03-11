Korea Investment CORP Has $23.43 Million Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. $EA

Korea Investment CORP decreased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,176 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 6,517 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $23,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,217,029 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $673,393,000 after buying an additional 1,300,336 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,072,959 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,726,552,000 after buying an additional 932,024 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 165.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,279,249 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $204,296,000 after buying an additional 797,461 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 50.3% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,365,221 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $377,726,000 after acquiring an additional 791,978 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 26.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,069,543 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $619,127,000 after acquiring an additional 638,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: EA says it’s cutting Battlefield headcount to redeploy resources toward AI initiatives — a move investors may view as margin-improving and strategically forward-looking if execution succeeds. EA Slashes Battlefield Headcount In a Pivot to AI

Public short-interest data in the feeds is effectively meaningless (reporting shows 0 shares / NaN changes), so short-position activity is not currently a clear market driver from these reports. Negative Sentiment: Multiple reports indicate layoffs across Battlefield development studios and staff posting for new jobs, which raises execution and morale risks for ongoing development and live-service support. Electronic Arts is laying off workers at the Battlefield 6 studios

Multiple reports indicate layoffs across Battlefield development studios and staff posting for new jobs, which raises execution and morale risks for ongoing development and live-service support. Negative Sentiment: Media coverage frames cuts as occurring amid takeover chatter (a reported ~$55B buyout figure in some outlets), which could amplify investor concern about strategic clarity or integration risk ahead of any deal. EA lays off Battlefield staff ahead of $55 billion buyout deal

A number of research firms recently commented on EA. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $207.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.30.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $200.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $50.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.21, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.75. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.15 and a fifty-two week high of $204.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $202.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other news, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total value of $299,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,178,810.30. The trade was a 20.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.63, for a total transaction of $240,756.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 31,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,630.80. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,600 shares of company stock worth $5,589,823. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ: EA) is a global interactive entertainment company headquartered in Redwood City, California. Founded in 1982 by Trip Hawkins, EA develops, publishes and distributes video games and related content for a variety of platforms, including consoles, personal computers and mobile devices. The company combines in-house development, partnerships and studio acquisitions to create and maintain a portfolio of entertainment properties and live-service experiences for players worldwide.

EA’s product lineup spans several well-known franchises and genres.

