Steven Taslitz Buys 150,000 Shares of BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Stock

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) Director Steven Taslitz bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.75 per share, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 601,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,888. This represents a 33.25% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

BRC Stock Up 5.9%

BRC stock opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. BRC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.32.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $112.74 million for the quarter. BRC had a negative return on equity of 21.46% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. Analysts predict that BRC Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on BRCC shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of BRC in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of BRC in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, DA Davidson set a $2.50 target price on BRC in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRC during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of BRC during the second quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of BRC by 63.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 7,215 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of BRC by 82.2% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 9,492 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BRC by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 14,769 shares during the period. 16.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRC Company Profile

Black Rifle Coffee Company, Inc is a veteran-owned specialty coffee roaster and retailer that offers a range of coffee products, merchandise and subscription services. The company sources, roasts and distributes its own blends and single-origin coffees, as well as ready-to-drink beverages and branded apparel. Its product lineup includes whole-bean and ground coffees, cold brew concentrates, K-cup pods and limited-edition small-batch offerings designed to appeal to active lifestyle and patriotic consumers.

Founded in 2014 by U.S.

