Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Invests $1.30 Million in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 29 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 28 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 192.9% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 41 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 542.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $1,055.82 on Wednesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $438.86 and a 52-week high of $1,256.22. The stock has a market cap of $51.86 billion, a PE ratio of 82.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,092.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $990.35.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $751.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.69 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 22.07%.Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 48.98%.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 21,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,171.16, for a total transaction of $25,443,451.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 82,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,448,539.48. This represents a 20.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Saria Tseng sold 22,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,171.16, for a total transaction of $26,790,285.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 200,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,965,146.16. This represents a 10.23% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,550 shares of company stock worth $114,256,090. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MPWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,200.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,218.42.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ: MPWR) is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS’s product portfolio includes DC?DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC?DC power solutions.

