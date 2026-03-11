First Trust Advisors LP Buys 174,321 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. $JKHY

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 472,084 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 174,321 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $70,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 8.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 40.6% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 6,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter worth about $9,430,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 15.1% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $171.02 on Wednesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.12 and a 12 month high of $193.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $174.49 and a 200-day moving average of $167.79.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $611.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.46 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 23.75%. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.610-6.720 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 35.06%.

Several brokerages recently commented on JKHY. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $170.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.42.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a leading provider of technology solutions and payment processing services for the financial services industry. Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Monett, Missouri, the company develops and supports a comprehensive suite of software and services designed to help banks, credit unions and other financial institutions streamline operations, improve customer engagement and manage risk.

The company’s core processing platforms deliver end-to-end account processing, general ledger, deposit operations and loan servicing functionality.

