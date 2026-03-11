Allegion PLC $ALLE Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 404,070 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,233 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Allegion were worth $71,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 100.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in Allegion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Allegion by 120.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 148 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in Allegion in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in Allegion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLE stock opened at $147.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Allegion PLC has a 12 month low of $116.57 and a 12 month high of $183.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.18.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Allegion had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 15.83%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Allegion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.700-8.900 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Allegion PLC will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.42%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALLE. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Allegion in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on Allegion from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Allegion from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Allegion in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

In other Allegion news, Director Steven Mizell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total value of $161,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,915 shares in the company, valued at $793,821.65. This represents a 16.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE) is a global provider of security products and solutions focused on ensuring the safety and security of people and property. The company was formed in December 2013 through a corporate spin-off from Ingersoll Rand and is head­quartered in Dublin, Ireland. Allegion’s core mission is to deliver innovative mechanical and electronic access control systems for a wide range of end markets, including commercial buildings, residential properties, institutional facilities, and industrial sites.

The company’s product portfolio spans mechanical locksets, door closers, exit devices, key systems and cylinders, as well as a growing suite of electronic and smart access control offerings.

