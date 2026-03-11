First Trust Advisors LP Sells 3,515 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. $VMI

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,515 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $69,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 525,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,740,000 after purchasing an additional 13,578 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 390,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,563,000 after purchasing an additional 177,749 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 354,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Valmont Industries by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 313,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,408,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Valmont Industries by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 283,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,015,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valmont Industries Price Performance

Shares of VMI stock opened at $426.91 on Wednesday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.07 and a 12 month high of $487.58. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $446.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $414.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Valmont Industries Increases Dividend

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.84 earnings per share. Valmont Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 20.500-23.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Valmont Industries from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $492.00 to $501.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $487.00.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc (NYSE: VMI) is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in infrastructure and agricultural products. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, the company engages in the design, production and distribution of engineered products that support water management, power transmission, lighting and traffic infrastructure. Valmont’s solutions range from center-pivot and lateral-move irrigation systems to utility poles, transmission towers, lighting structures and highway traffic signal support structures.

The company operates through several core business segments.

