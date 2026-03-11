Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. $REYN Position Trimmed by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,387,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,704 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $58,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in REYN. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 20,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 2,734.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.43.

Reynolds Consumer Products Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ REYN opened at $21.79 on Wednesday. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.91 and a 1-year high of $26.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.74. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 15.86%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Reynolds Consumer Products has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.570-1.630 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.230-0.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.89%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products, Inc (NASDAQ: REYN) is a leading North American manufacturer and marketer of household consumer products. The company specializes in food storage and cooking solutions, including aluminum foil, plastic wrap, food storage containers and disposable tableware. Its core portfolio features well-known brands such as Reynolds Wrap aluminum foil, Hefty storage containers and trash bags, and Fastfold paper plates.

The company operates through a network of manufacturing and distribution facilities across North America, Latin America, Europe and the Asia Pacific region.

Featured Articles

