Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. $ATMU Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,527,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 503,383 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies were worth $68,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 3,192.8% during the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,715,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,330,000 after buying an additional 1,662,931 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,448,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,872,000 after acquiring an additional 691,939 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,365,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,154,000 after acquiring an additional 407,484 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 1,589.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 432,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,496,000 after acquiring an additional 406,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 676,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,652,000 after purchasing an additional 368,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATMU. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Atmus Filtration Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ATMU opened at $58.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.48. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.94 and a fifty-two week high of $66.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.71.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $446.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.25 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 69.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Atmus Filtration Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.750-3.000 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.80%.

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

Atmus Filtration Technologies is a global developer and manufacturer of high-performance filter media and filtration solutions. The company designs and produces advanced materials that capture airborne particles across a range of applications, from heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) systems to industrial and cleanroom environments. By focusing on proprietary meltblown and nanofiber technologies, Atmus delivers media that balances efficiency, airflow and durability for both original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses pleated and panel filter media, depth filtration products and specialty laminates used in industries such as commercial buildings, healthcare, transportation and power generation.

