First Trust Advisors LP Raises Position in DexCom, Inc. $DXCM

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,014,459 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 163,818 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in DexCom were worth $68,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in DexCom by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,456,043 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,327,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,638 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,766,356 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $936,100,000 after acquiring an additional 358,617 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 106.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,605,687 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $576,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410,858 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the second quarter worth about $453,279,000. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment increased its position in shares of DexCom by 79,043.1% in the second quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 4,016,513 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $350,601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011,438 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting DexCom this week:

Positive Sentiment: BTIG reaffirmed its “buy” rating and set an $85 price target (roughly mid-teens upside from current levels), supporting upside expectations for DXCM. BTIG Reaffirmed Buy

BTIG reaffirmed its “buy” rating and set an $85 price target (roughly mid-teens upside from current levels), supporting upside expectations for DXCM. Positive Sentiment: Zacks published a bullish take, highlighting DexCom as a strong growth stock based on style and growth metrics — a positive signal for momentum investors. Zacks: Here’s Why DexCom is a Strong Growth Stock

Zacks published a bullish take, highlighting DexCom as a strong growth stock based on style and growth metrics — a positive signal for momentum investors. Positive Sentiment: Analysts’ consensus remains constructive: coverage aggregation shows a “Moderate Buy” consensus, which can anchor expectations for further upgrades or positive revisions. Analyst Consensus: Moderate Buy

Analysts’ consensus remains constructive: coverage aggregation shows a “Moderate Buy” consensus, which can anchor expectations for further upgrades or positive revisions. Positive Sentiment: The Motley Fool included DexCom in a piece on growth stocks to hold long term, reinforcing the narrative that DXCM is a multi-year growth story for buy-and-hold investors. Fool: 2 Growth Stocks to Hold

The Motley Fool included DexCom in a piece on growth stocks to hold long term, reinforcing the narrative that DXCM is a multi-year growth story for buy-and-hold investors. Neutral Sentiment: Benzinga published a roundup of 12 analyst reviews that helps parse differing price targets and ratings — useful for investors but not a single catalytic item. Benzinga: Demystifying DexCom

Benzinga published a roundup of 12 analyst reviews that helps parse differing price targets and ratings — useful for investors but not a single catalytic item. Neutral Sentiment: MarketWatch noted DexCom “outperformed competitors despite losses on the day,” indicating relative strength but also highlighting intraday selling pressure; this is mixed for near-term price action. MarketWatch: DexCom Outperforms Competitors

MarketWatch noted DexCom “outperformed competitors despite losses on the day,” indicating relative strength but also highlighting intraday selling pressure; this is mixed for near-term price action. Neutral Sentiment: Reports show a purported “large increase” in short interest for March, but the published short-interest figures appear contradictory/erroneous (zeros and NaN). The data anomaly limits interpretability — if real, rising shorts would be negative; as reported, treat it as unreliable.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partners reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of DexCom from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $87.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.18.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $67.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.48. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.11 and a fifty-two week high of $89.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.57.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. DexCom had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 32.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device company that develops, manufactures and distributes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes. Its products are designed to provide near real-time glucose readings, trend information and alerts to help patients and clinicians manage insulin dosing and reduce hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia. The company’s offerings combine wearable glucose sensors, wireless transmitters and software applications that deliver data to smartphones, dedicated receivers and cloud-based platforms for remote monitoring.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Diego, California, DexCom has focused its business on advancing CGM technology and expanding clinical use beyond traditional insulin-dependent populations.

