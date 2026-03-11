Nemes Rush Group LLC Boosts Holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF $XONE

Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE – Free Report) by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 155,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,101 shares during the quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF were worth $7,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $233,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $246,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at about $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XONE opened at $49.48 on Wednesday. BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $49.40 and a 52 week high of $49.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.59. The company has a market cap of $715.98 million, a P/E ratio of -52.64 and a beta of 0.08.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1358 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF’s dividend payout ratio is -221.28%.

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XONE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of one year. XONE was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

