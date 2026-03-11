Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA Purchases Shares of 89,163 Aercap Holdings N.V. $AER

Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA acquired a new stake in shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 89,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,789,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Aercap by 12.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 176,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,407,000 after buying an additional 19,975 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Aercap by 210.8% in the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 31,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,768,000 after buying an additional 21,120 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Aercap by 13.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 135,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,455,000 after acquiring an additional 16,611 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Aercap by 142.4% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 38,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,634,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aercap by 1.5% during the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 533,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,610,000 after acquiring an additional 7,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Aercap Stock Performance

Shares of AER opened at $140.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.13. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a 52 week low of $85.57 and a 52 week high of $154.94.

Aercap Increases Dividend

Aercap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Aercap had a net margin of 44.04% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. Aercap has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.000-13.000 EPS. Research analysts expect that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Aercap’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. Aercap’s dividend payout ratio is 7.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on AER. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Aercap from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Aercap in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 target price on Aercap and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Truist Financial started coverage on Aercap in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Aercap from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.38.

About Aercap

AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER) is a global aircraft leasing and aviation finance company that acquires, leases, sells and manages commercial aircraft and engines. Its core services include operating leases, finance leases, sale-and-leaseback transactions, aircraft trading and remarketing, and asset management for airline customers. The company also provides related commercial and technical support services designed to optimize fleet utilization and residual values over the life cycle of aircraft and engines.

Operating with a broad global footprint, AerCap serves airlines and other aviation customers across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

