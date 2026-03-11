Arve Hanstveit Sells 11,582 Shares of Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Stock

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) Director Arve Hanstveit sold 11,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $123,000.84. Following the transaction, the director owned 575,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,108,836.40. This represents a 1.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Arve Hanstveit also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 5th, Arve Hanstveit sold 38,418 shares of Energy Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $411,456.78.

Energy Recovery Stock Performance

Shares of ERII stock opened at $10.87 on Wednesday. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $18.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.26 million, a PE ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.69.

Institutional Trading of Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery ( NASDAQ:ERII Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $66.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.59 million. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.92%. Energy Recovery has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.700 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Energy Recovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 2,581.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 150.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ERII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Energy Recovery in a report on Monday, December 29th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Energy Recovery in a research report on Friday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital set a $13.00 target price on Energy Recovery in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc (NASDAQ: ERII) is an energy technology company specializing in the design and manufacture of high-efficiency devices that capture and repurpose energy in fluid-handling applications. The company’s core offering, the Pressure Exchanger® (PX®) device, enables seawater reverse osmosis (SWRO) desalination plants to recover and reuse hydraulic energy that would otherwise be lost during brine discharge. By integrating PX technology into desalination processes, Energy Recovery helps operators significantly reduce the energy consumption and operating costs of producing fresh water from seawater or brackish sources.

In addition to desalination solutions, Energy Recovery has expanded its portfolio to serve the oil and gas sector through turbocharger systems that improve the energy efficiency of hydraulic fracturing operations.

