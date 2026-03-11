Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.99, but opened at $13.80. Kingsoft Cloud shares last traded at $13.71, with a volume of 1,226,106 shares.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KC. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.60 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.10 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.04.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 9.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 133,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 11,720 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 10,292 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 17,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the second quarter worth about $264,000. Institutional investors own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) is a leading provider of cloud computing services in China, offering a comprehensive suite of infrastructure and platform solutions to enterprise customers. Established in 2012 as a subsidiary of Kingsoft Corporation, the company has grown into an independent public entity with dual listings, serving as a critical backbone for digital transformation across multiple industries. Headquartered in Beijing, Kingsoft Cloud leverages advanced technologies to optimize cloud operations and deliver scalable, reliable services.

The company’s core offerings span Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), encompassing compute, storage, database, content delivery networks (CDN) and security solutions.

