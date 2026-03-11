YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.84 and last traded at $30.87, with a volume of 259345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.86.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.71.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.3183 per share. This represents a yield of 4,984.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 26th.
The YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (TSLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Tesla stock (TSLA) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options. TSLY was launched on Oct 22, 2022 and is managed by YieldMax.
