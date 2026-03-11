YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.84 and last traded at $30.87, with a volume of 259345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.86.

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.71.

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.3183 per share. This represents a yield of 4,984.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF ( NYSEARCA:TSLY Free Report ) by 93.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,619 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

The YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (TSLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Tesla stock (TSLA) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options. TSLY was launched on Oct 22, 2022 and is managed by YieldMax.

