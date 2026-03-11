UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Hits New 12-Month Low After Insider Selling

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $3.64 and last traded at $3.71, with a volume of 4467711 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.86.

Specifically, CEO Ishbia Mat sold 632,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total value of $2,392,263.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,867,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,399,781.26. This trade represents a 11.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ishbia Mat sold 632,874 shares of UWM stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total value of $2,601,112.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,500,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,607,223.51. This trade represents a 10.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In other news, CEO Ishbia Mat sold 632,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $2,689,714.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 7,399,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,446,442.75. This represents a 7.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on UWMC shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded UWM from a “sell (d)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $6.00 target price on shares of UWM in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of UWM from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of UWM from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $5.00 price objective on shares of UWM in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.49.

Key Stories Impacting UWM

Here are the key news stories impacting UWM this week:

UWM Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.43 and a beta of 1.90.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). UWM had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 0.87%.The business had revenue of $945.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.12 million. Equities analysts anticipate that UWM Holdings Corporation will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

UWM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. UWM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 666.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UWM

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UWMC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in UWM by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,959,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,754 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP boosted its position in shares of UWM by 230.8% during the fourth quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 11,296,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,477,000 after buying an additional 7,881,586 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of UWM during the fourth quarter worth about $45,867,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of UWM by 116.6% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,991,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,803,000 after buying an additional 3,224,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in UWM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,630,000. 53.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UWM Company Profile

United Wholesale Mortgage (NYSE: UWMC) is a leading mortgage lender in the United States specializing in the wholesale channel. The company partners with independent mortgage brokers, community banks and credit unions to offer a full suite of residential mortgage products. Through its network of third-party originators, United Wholesale Mortgage underwrites, funds and closes loans, allowing its partners to focus on customer acquisition and service.

The company’s product offerings include conventional fixed- and adjustable-rate mortgages, Federal Housing Administration (FHA) loans, Veterans Affairs (VA) loans, U.S.

See Also

