Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $214.3846.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $188.00 price target (up from $163.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 24th.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $185.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of -31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $171.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.22. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $95.49 and a one year high of $198.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.49 by $0.15. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 8.35%.The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.51 EPS. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 16.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 55,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.56, for a total value of $10,650,736.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 56,862 shares in the company, valued at $10,892,484.72. This trade represents a 49.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Elizabeth Henderson sold 5,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.49, for a total value of $1,039,160.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 28,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,587,308.72. The trade was a 15.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 68,015 shares of company stock worth $13,037,486 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 96.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,614 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,394,000 after purchasing an additional 33,210 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 147.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 351,609 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,652,000 after buying an additional 209,667 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 197,174 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,479,000 after buying an additional 7,954 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 4,623 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 57.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies in neuroscience and oncology. The company’s research and development efforts target unmet medical needs in sleep disorders, hematologic malignancies, rare neurological conditions and solid tumors. Jazz’s product portfolio includes therapies for narcolepsy, hepatic veno-occlusive disease, acute myeloid leukemia and other serious disorders.

Flagship products from Jazz Pharmaceuticals include Xyrem® (sodium oxybate) and Xywav® (calcium, magnesium, potassium, and sodium oxybates) for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy.

