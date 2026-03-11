Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Makes New $3.83 Million Investment in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 58,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,825,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 613.1% during the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.11 per share, for a total transaction of $60,327.51. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 14,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,454.19. The trade was a 6.93% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephanie Ferris acquired 19,846 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,039.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 281,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,182,668.62. This represents a 7.59% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Compass Point cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.86.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 2.1%

NYSE:FIS opened at $50.54 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.16 and a 52 week high of $82.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Fidelity National Information Services has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.260-1.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.320 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 219.18%.

Fidelity National Information Services News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Fidelity National Information Services this week:

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE: FIS) is a global provider of financial technology solutions and services for banks, capital markets firms, merchants and corporations. The company develops and delivers software, processing, and outsourcing services that support core banking, payments and merchant acquiring, wealth and retirement platforms, risk and compliance, and trading and capital markets operations. Its offerings include cloud-based and on-premises core banking systems, card processing and gateway services, e-commerce and point-of-sale payment solutions, and a range of back-office and advisory services designed to automate and modernize financial operations.

FIS serves a broad international client base across North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct clients and partner channels.

